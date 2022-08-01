PASTOR TROY GEORGE SPEAKS TO KIWANIS CLUB
Poteau First Baptist Church Pastor and Poteau Kiwanis Club member Troy George speaks to his fellow Kiwanians about the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team and what it does during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) was not the only help that came down to LeFlore County after the July 21 microburst storm to help locals recovery from an electricity standpoint.
Many individuals from many different churches statewide who form the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team came to help with a lot of non-electricity recovery efforts.

Tags

Recommended for you