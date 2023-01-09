breaking
Special Poteau election Tuesday to decide future means of selecting P.D. Chiefs, Street Commissioners
There will be a special election Tuesday in Poteau for Poteauians to decide how their police chiefs and street commissioners are elected.
The two propositions on the ballot are to approve the Poteau City Council to appoint for both positions. If the measure(s) fail, it will stay as it is currently — the citizens of Poteau will continue to elect these officials.
