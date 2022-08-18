breaking
Special Town of Wister Board of Trustees Meeting slated Friday
WISTER — There will be a special Town of Wister Board of Trustees meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Wister Municipal Building.
The two main items on the agenda are for the board to approve hiring Eli Clark as a volunteer administrator and Dennis Sugg Jr. as an officer for the Wister Police Department.
Brandon Cooper, who had been Wister Police Department chief, resigned Aug. 5 after being rehired in a special meeting Aug. 4.
In a special meeting July 15, the board approved terminating Cooper and Wister Police Department Det. Shawn Booth, but by the time the regularly-scheduled August board meeting took place Aug. 1, Town of Wister Board of Trustees Legal Counsel Robert Stockton made the board aware that not all the proper protocols had been followed when the July 15 meeting took place.
After the regularly-scheduled Aug. 1 meeting took place, a special emergency meeting took place in which both Cooper and Booth were re-hired.
Prior to the Aug. 4 meeting, Booth resigned, but the board made a decision to not terminate Cooper but to have two of its trustees, Max Harris and Steven Morris, talk with Cooper regarding "pending termination." The following day, Cooper turned in his resignation and went to work as a patrolman with the Heavener Police Department.
