Spiro announces clear bag policy for school events
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Updated
Spiro Public Schools announced a clear bag policy for extracurricular activities on Sunday, two days after a shooting at Choctaw High School during a football game between Choctaw and Del City left one person dead and several injured.
“We regret to inform our community and visitors that Spiro Public School will be implementing a ‘clear bag policy’ at all our extracurricular events on our campus, until further notice,” Spiro Public Schools Superintendent Richard Haynes said in a press release posted on the school’s website.
