A Spiro female was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning on Oklahoma State Highway 31 west of U.S. 59-271.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Wesley Odom, Teresa Graves, 62, of Spiro, was driving westbound on Highway 31. At approximately 10:34 a.m. Friday, Graves' vehicle ran off the left side of the highway about two miles west of the U.S. 59-271 junction, went into a convert and overturned one time.

