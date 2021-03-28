A Spiro man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon near Spiro.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Michael Scantling, Steven Dees, 72, of Spiro, was driving his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle on U.S. 59 west of Sunset Corner, or five miles west of Spiro.
Scantling's report says that at approximately 3:14 p.m. Saturday, Dees was heading westbound from Sunset Corner when he went to negotiate a left turn, lost control and struck the ground.
Dees was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., with a head injury.
According to Scantling's report, the cause of the accident is still under investigation, and no further update on Dees was available as of 8:20 p.m. Sunday.