SPIRO — The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will be celebrating the beginning of spring at the 35th annual Family Kite Flite Day, which will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. next Saturday. This will be a free admission day at the site, although donations are appreciated. It will be a great day for families and folks of all ages.
A few vendors have already lined up for the event, but applications are still being taken to be craft or food vendors at the Kite Flite Day.
For those interested, call the Spiro Mounds at (918) 962-2062 or e-mail to spiro@okhistory.org for the application. The cost is just $25 per vendor on the day of the event. It will be outdoors and there are very limited electrical or water hookups, so vendors needing those will be on a first come first served priority.
Each year since 1987, Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center has had a day of spring fun and learning for more than 300 individuals and families who bring lawn chairs, blankets, kids and kites to fly the winds. Demonstrations by kiters from Oklahoma and Arkansas will include stunt kites, parafoils and other fancy kites. There will be donated kites given away by drawing throughout the day.
Volunteers will help people make their own free sled kite. At 2 p.m. next Saturday, there will be a guided tour of the mounds for any who wish to learn more about this unique site.
