SPIRO — October is Archaeology Month in Oklahoma and internationally, and Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will celebrate International Archaeology Day Saturday with a lecture, a guided walk and many other activities. Oklahoma Archaeology Month is sponsored and promoted by the Oklahoma Anthropological Society and the Oklahoma Public Archaeology Network. The celebration includes many more events, both in person and virtual, throughout Oklahoma during the month of October.
Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only pre-European contact American Indian archaeological site in Oklahoma open to the public and is the perfect place to celebrate Archaeology Month. Lectures about the prehistory and history of this region will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. There also will be a guided tour of the site at 2 p.m. Saturday led by manager Dennis Peterson. Expert flint knappers, or stone tool makers, will be on hand to show off their skills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An archaeologist will be available to identify artifact collections for visitors during that same time. Educational games and activities will be available throughout the day.

Tags

Recommended for you