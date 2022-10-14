breaking
Spiro Mounds to have Archaeology Month event Saturday
SPIRO — October is Archaeology Month in Oklahoma and internationally, and Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will celebrate International Archaeology Day Saturday with a lecture, a guided walk and many other activities. Oklahoma Archaeology Month is sponsored and promoted by the Oklahoma Anthropological Society and the Oklahoma Public Archaeology Network. The celebration includes many more events, both in person and virtual, throughout Oklahoma during the month of October.
Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only pre-European contact American Indian archaeological site in Oklahoma open to the public and is the perfect place to celebrate Archaeology Month. Lectures about the prehistory and history of this region will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. There also will be a guided tour of the site at 2 p.m. Saturday led by manager Dennis Peterson. Expert flint knappers, or stone tool makers, will be on hand to show off their skills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An archaeologist will be available to identify artifact collections for visitors during that same time. Educational games and activities will be available throughout the day.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Preacher, now you said something' worth clapping!
- Spiro Mounds to have Archaeology Month event Saturday
- LCYS accepting Angel Tree applications until Halloween
- Study on four-day schools happening
- Robber's Cave Fall Festival this weekend
- Voter registration deadline for Nov. 8 election is today
- Review: ‘Amsterdam’ wastes incredible talent on a dull story
- 15th annual Poteau Balloon Fest slated Friday, Saturday
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau's Goff, Wooten, Marcaurelle discuss matchup at Broken Bow for district lead
- Sample Ballots Available for the November 8, 2022 General Election
- Whitesboro short in rally, takes Class B fast-pitch state runner-up
- Taste of LeFlore County to feature Kiamichi Tech chef
- Sports Maven: Whitesboro's Grogan leads area in strike rate, BV's Grey leads in strikeouts per inning
- Pocola softball takes Class 2A state runner-up in pitcher's duel
- Second annual Oktoberfest slated Saturday afternoon, night
- Fast-pitch state championship game matchups for Pocola, Whitesboro
- Panama beats Pocola for fifth straight win; Pirates' district streak ends; More Week 7 football
- Pocola, Whitesboro reach state fast-pitch finals with big plays by seniors
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.