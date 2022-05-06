SPIRO — Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will celebrate the 44th anniversary of the opening of the site with a birthday bash and Archaeology Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
To celebrate its 44th year of increasing awareness of Oklahoma archaeology, admission for the day will be free, although donations will be gratefully accepted. Birthday cake will be served all day during the celebration.
Along with the cake, volunteers will demonstrate flintknapping (stone tool making) and Native American games when requested. There also will be a lecture on the history of the Spiro Mounds site at 2 p.m. by manager/archaeologist Dennis Peterson. The regular exhibits will be available throughout the day as well.
For additional information about the birthday bash or how you can help, please call Peterson at (918) 962-2062 or e-mail him at spiro@okhistory.org.
The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.

Tags

Recommended for you