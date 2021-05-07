SPIRO — Due to continuing restricts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will cancel its 16th annual Archaeology Day.
However, it will continue to celebrate the 43rd birthday of the opening of the Spiro Mounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The site will celebrate its 43rd year of increasing awareness of Oklahoma archaeology with a birthday bash that will be a free day with no entrance fees, although donations are gratefully accepted. All day during the celebration, 43rd birthday cake will be served.
There also will be a history of the Spiro Mounds site at 2 p.m. Saturday by manager/archaeologist Dennis Peterson. The regular exhibits will be available throughout the day as well.
Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the building and where social distancing is not possible. We are limited to 10 people in the building at any time but outside on the trails and activities can have more with distancing. We ask everyone to be patient during this difficult time.
We hope to celebrate again with the Oklahoma Archaeology Month event on Oct.16, so mark your calendars.
If you would like more information about the birthday bash or how you can help, call Peterson at (918) 962-2062 or e-mail to spiro@okhistory.org.
The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.