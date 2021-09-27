OKLAHOMA CITY — With a daily case count of 1,666 on Monday, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline. Monday’s case count is 41 percent lower than the peak seven-day average case count, when 2,806 cases were reported Aug. 30.
COVID-19 vaccines are readily available at a variety of providers in every county.
Eligible Oklahomans can find vaccine appointments in their area by visiting a local pharmacy or personal provider, using the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal, visiting https://www.vaccines.gov/ or by calling 211
As for LeFlore County, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports no changes since its Wednesday update.
According to the OSDH website Monday night, LeFlore County still had 220 active COVID-19 cases. Those active cases were: Poteau — 47, Talihina — 35, Wister — 27, Pocola — 17, Heavener — 16, Spiro — 16, Howe — 14, Shady Point — 13, Arkoma — 10, Bokoshe — 9, Cameron — 8, Panama — 8.
The county has 75 deaths, with those being Poteau with 24 deaths, Talihina with 16, Heavener with 13, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 598,072 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update Wednesday afternoon.