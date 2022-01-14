The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a single-day record of 11,315 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Friday, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 796,986. The state’s total provisional death count, according to the Centers for Disease Control/National Center for Health Statistics, stands at 12,775 as of Friday.
The LeFlore County Health Department (LCHD) on its Facebook page announced that due to the surge in COVID-19 testing in the region, it is transitioning to send-off testing. In most cases, results are available in 24 to 48 hours. LCHD is only offering rapid tests for first responders and healthcare providers at this time. Those wishing to get tested can schedule a test online at http://ow.ly/Xkb950HsWsE.
Cameron Public Schools Superintendent John Long said that all of its sites went to virtual learning Thursday, joining other county schools like Bokoshe, Heavener, Panama, Pocola and Wister to go virtual learning.