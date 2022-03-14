breaking
Statewide candidate filing packets are available
OKLAHOMA CITY — Statewide candidate filing packets are available for download on the State Election Board website for candidates filing for federal, state, legislative, judicial, district attorney, or county office. Candidate filing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13-15.
Candidates filing for LeFlore County offices file with the the LeFlore County Election Board, located in the LeFlore County Court House Annex on South Church Street.
The Candidate Filing Packet contains important dates and deadlines, instructions for filing, candidate qualifications, filing fee and petition information, as well as the Declaration of Candidacy which must be completed and submitted to the appropriate Election Board during the designated filing dates and hours.
All candidates filing for office are required to submit the following:
• Declaration of Candidacy (two pages) — signed and notarized.
• Filing Fee or Petition of Candidacy — filing fee must be in the form of a cashier’s check or certified check made payable to “Secretary of the State Election Board” or “Secretary of the County Election Board” as appropriate
Criminal History Disclosure Supplemental Form — if applicable.
Candidates with questions regarding their qualifications for office should review the list of qualifications in the packet and/or consult with an attorney. Early, late or incomplete submissions cannot be accepted.
For more information, visit the 2022 Candidate Filing page on the State Election Board website or contact your County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.
