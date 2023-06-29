Staying cool and hydrated is important in enduring the summer heat. Poteau is in the midst of three straight 100-degree days with an excessive heat warning through Thursday at 9 p.m. and a heat advisory through Friday at 9 p.m., and more days of extreme heat are coming after this streak.
-Drink lots of water. The Center for Disease Control recommends drinking a cup of water every 15-20 minutes while working in the heat. That equates to 24-32 ounces per hour. However, don't drink 48 ounces (six cups) or more in an hour because that can cause illness for lack of salt content.
-Go for a swim. The Poteau city pool at Twyman Park is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. A daily pass at the pool is $2. There's also a splash pad at the pool. Those who go swimming at Wister Lake, Robert S. Kerr Reservoir or any other body of water should be careful if there is no lifeguard in the area.
-Wister also has a splash pad.
-Be careful about spending time outside in the middle of the day during extreme heat. Those who can should reschedule strenuous outdoor activities for the early morning or the evening when the temperature is cooler.
-Wear lightweight clothing.
-Take frequent breaks from outdoor activities in shade or air-conditioned areas.