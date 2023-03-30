breaking
Stigler man arrested for public intoxication Tuesday night at CASC
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
A Stigler man was arrested by the Poteau Police Department on Tuesday night at Carl Albert State College.
According to the report sent to The Poteau Daily News by Poteau PD Assistant Chief Greg Russell, Nicholas Scott Wind, 20, of Stigler was arrested for public intoxication.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Stigler man arrested for public intoxication Tuesday night at CASC
- Oklahoma Forestry Services urges caution during high-fire danger
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Keeps Pre-Roe Ban in Effect
- Early voting for Tuesday's elections is Thursday, Friday
- Pocola gets top seed for LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament
- Homecoming Committee Meeting Scheduled
- Tuesday on diamond: Poteau, Spiro baseball reach 8-0 in district; Pocola softball hits 10-0
- Monday on the diamond: Heavener, Spiro pull off extra-inning wins; Poteau stands tall at home
Popular Content
Articles
- Miss CASC wants to share importance of less screen time for younger generation
- Poteau Schools hires new superintendent
- Tuesday on diamond: Poteau, Spiro baseball reach 8-0 in district; Pocola softball hits 10-0
- Three from LeFlore County make Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State
- Abducted LeFlore County infant found safe Monday in Sand Springs, mother arrested
- Williams new Panama postmaster
- Red Oak man loses life in accident near Talihina
- LCT Baseball: Wister gains top seed
- Monday on the diamond: Heavener, Spiro pull off extra-inning wins; Poteau stands tall at home
- Pocola gets top seed for LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.