LeFlore County is still reporting 13 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
In Monday’s OSDH website update, there were still 13 active cases, Poteau — 4, Spiro — 4, Bokoshe — 1, Cameron — 1, Heavener — 1, Pocola — 1, Shady Point — 1.
The number of deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 remains at 65. The deaths are 20 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, three each in Bokoshe and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister and one each in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 442,741 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to Monday afternoon’s OSDH website update.