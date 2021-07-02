The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) still has LeFlore County with 21 active COVID-19 cases as there has been no new OSDH website updates since Wednesday, in which the OSDH reported the active cases dropped by one from the previous week.
The active cases are: Poteau — 9, Pocola — 6, Spiro — 3, Bokoshe — 1, Heavener — 1, Wister — 1.
The death toll as a direct result of COVID-19 or complications from the virus remains at 68, with those being 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 457,490 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the last OSDH website update on Wednesday.