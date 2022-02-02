breaking
Still no new COVID cases, deaths reported in LeFlore County by OSDH
For the second time in a 48-hour period, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported no new COVID cases or deaths, either stemming directly or indirectly from the virus, in LeFlore County.
The OSDH still shows LeFlore County has 1,368 active COVID cases, with Poteau's 386 active cases leading the way. Heavener and Spiro each have 151 cases, followed by Pocola with 136, Talihina with 122, Wister with 84, Howe with 71, Shady Point with 60, Cameron with 57, Bokoshe with 53, Arkoma with 44, Panama with 24, Hodgen with 16, Whitesboro with seven and Muse with six.
The OSDH also reported there are still 87 deaths recorded. Poteau has the most with 30 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe, Panama and Spiro with five apiece.
As for the state, OSDH reported 4,588 new cases Wednesday, with 88,354 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon.
All total, Oklahoma now has had 983,937 cases reported, and 13,412 deaths — meaning in the last 48 hours there have been 79 new deaths.
