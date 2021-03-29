According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the streak of days where LeFlore County has not had any COVID-19 cases confirmed has now reached six.
The OSDH did not have anything new since its Wednesday information on its website, so the OSDH has not reported any COVID-19 cases confirmed since last Tuesday’s 24 cases.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 92 active cases in LeFlore County. They were: Poteau — 26, Heavener — 10, Wister — 9, Pocola — 8, Spiro — 7, Talihina — 7, Bokoshe — 6, Howe — 6, Cameron — 5, Panama — 3, Shady Point — 3, Arkoma — 2.
There have been 47 deaths in LeFlore County due to the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Poteau has had 14 deaths, Heavener 11, Talihina eight, Pocola three, two each in Panama and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.