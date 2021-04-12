The streak of consecutive days without any new COVID-19 cases confirmed or deaths from complications from the virus has now reached five days.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, there has been no new COVID-19 cases or new deaths stemming from the virus reported since Wednesday.
As for total deaths, the county has now seen 63, Poteau with 20, Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Bokoshe and Pocola with three each, Howe, Panama and Wister each with two and Arkoma and Shady Point with one apiece.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 79 active cases. They are: Poteau — 21, Heavener — 9, Pocola — 8, Wister — 8, Spiro — 7, Talihina — 7, Cameron — 5, Bokoshe — 4, Howe — 3, Panama — 3, Arkoma — 2, Shady Point — 2.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March 2020 actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
There have been 423,402 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma, which was the same number reported on Wednesday.