This week, I planned on presenting during an interim study before the House Common Education Committee examining four-day schools.
The study is hosted by Rep. Danny Sterling and took place Wednesday.
Our four-day school option is incredibly important. Hundreds of thousands of students across the United States are now attending school four days a week. According to a 2021 study, more than 1,600 school districts across 24 states are using a four-day school schedule, and Oklahoma is one of those states.
Oklahoma’s four-day, or quasi-four-day, school weeks are found exclusively in rural communities, and the same is true for surrounding states. During the past two decades, four-day school weeks have exploded in rural communities, and the trend does not appear to be slowing down.
Wednesday's study was hoping to evaluate the impacts of four-day school weeks in Oklahoma to ensure students are receiving a good education and retaining necessary information.
The study will include speakers from across the U.S., including a leading researcher on the topic, Emily Morton, Ph.D., a state official from Colorado’s Department of Education Christina Monaco and two local school board members from rural Oklahoma.
I was hoping to present on the model used by Cottonwood Public Schools, a rural K-8 four-day school near Coalgate. The school was once the second-lowest economic area in Oklahoma, and I’ve worked with them to implement practices that resulted in students repeatedly achieving some of the highest test scores in the state.
In my work at Cottonwood, I implemented a discipline plan that all teachers follow, resulting in less time spent on discipline, fewer referrals to the office and more time on task and helping to increase academic achievement.
We also work to ensure interventions are assessed at an early age, helping avoid more problems later. In addition, the school has two full-time counselors to deal with attention factors, behavior disorders and emotional problems.
There has been some contention regarding four-day schools in the last few years. In 2019, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 441 to regulate four-day school districts in Oklahoma. The bill required four-day schools to obtain a waiver from the State Board of Education (SBE). The SBE established a set of minimum standards for a school district to obtain a waiver.
According to SB 441, the Legislature was intended to approve or deny the standards set by the SBE. However, due to the COVID pandemic, we couldn't evaluate the standards. Instead, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt certified the rules. Unfortunately, this has created some barriers for schools following the four-day model.
If you have any questions about this issue, please don't hesitate to reach out by telephone at (405) 557-7375 or by e-mail at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov.
• • •
Randleman, a Republican, serves District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Haskell County and portions of Muskogee, Sequoyah, LeFlore, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties.