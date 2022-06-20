breaking
Summer Solstice Walks slated Tuesday at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center
SPIRO — Start your summer with a trip to Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center for a special guided tour on the summer solstice, which will take place Tuesday.
There will be three walks led by archaeologist Dennis Peterson starting at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each walk will include one mile of easy walking and last about two hours.
Peterson will talk about the history of the mound site and the American Indians who built it more than 1,000 years ago. He also will talk about the reasons the mounds were built and the alignment of some of the mounds to track the movement of the sun throughout the year.
Peterson will tell the history of the excavations of the site by both archaeologists and looters. The 7 p.m. walk will allow the observation of twilight wildlife and a view of the sunset, which is the most important part of the event.
There is a small fee for this series of tours of $5 for adults and $3 for children in addition to the regular daily admission fee.
Oklahoma Historical Society and Spiro Mounds Development Association members do not pay the daily admission fee.
No reservations are required, except for large groups.
Payment can be made by cash or check, but credit cards are not accepted.
The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only pre-European contact site in Oklahoma open to visitors.
The interpretive center and trails regularly are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.
For further information about the Summer Solstice Walks or the center, call (918) 962-2062.
Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state.
Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.
For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
Latest News
- Summer Solstice Walks slated Tuesday at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center
- First federal Juneteenth holiday slated Monday; court house, banks, post offices will be closed, but Poteau City Hall, libraries will be open
- Monday final day to remove Memorial Day ground flowers off graves at Oakland Cemetery
- Chris Hemsworth finds a rich groove in ‘Spiderhead’
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- Book celebrates the 50th anniversary of musical ‘Grease’
- Talihina male teen loses life in ATV accident
- Welcome to the 2022 Homecoming Celebration
Popular Content
Articles
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- Welcome to the 2022 Homecoming Celebration
- Driver who lost his life in last Saturday's fatal accident identified
- Talihina male teen loses life in ATV accident
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- Poteau Public Schools hires new assistant superintendent, other staff
- Choctaw Nation to collect household waste, electronics Thursday afternoon in Poteau
- Boil Order Issued for the Sardis Lake Water Authority
- Nye takes Howe softball reins, seeking to maintain success
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.