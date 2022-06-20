SPIRO — Start your summer with a trip to Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center for a special guided tour on the summer solstice, which will take place Tuesday.
There will be three walks led by archaeologist Dennis Peterson starting at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each walk will include one mile of easy walking and last about two hours.
Peterson will talk about the history of the mound site and the American Indians who built it more than 1,000 years ago. He also will talk about the reasons the mounds were built and the alignment of some of the mounds to track the movement of the sun throughout the year.
Peterson will tell the history of the excavations of the site by both archaeologists and looters. The 7 p.m. walk will allow the observation of twilight wildlife and a view of the sunset, which is the most important part of the event.
There is a small fee for this series of tours of $5 for adults and $3 for children in addition to the regular daily admission fee.
Oklahoma Historical Society and Spiro Mounds Development Association members do not pay the daily admission fee.
No reservations are required, except for large groups.
Payment can be made by cash or check, but credit cards are not accepted.
The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only pre-European contact site in Oklahoma open to visitors.
The interpretive center and trails regularly are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.
For further information about the Summer Solstice Walks or the center, call (918) 962-2062.
Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state.
Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.
For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.

