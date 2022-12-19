featured breaking
Suspect imprisoned on procuring obscene material charge
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
A 36-year-old male has been sentenced to prison on one charge of procuring obscene material, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported in a press release Monday afternoon.
Stephen Newman, 36, was arrested in November 2020 on a charge of procuring obscene material, which is a felony. On Nov. 22, Newman appeared in LeFlore County District Court and entered a plea of guilty.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Basketball rankings: Pocola girls stand No. 1 in Class 2A after CNIT title; Howe, Whitesboro still in top four
- Suspect imprisoned on procuring obscene material charge
- Heavener female injured in single-vehicle accident Monday morning
- Parker, Pocola come through in clutch, beat Howe for Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament title
- FBC Christmas Cantata is slated Sunday morning
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Day 2: Howe, Pocola girls rout foes to meet in final
- West refiles 4-H excused absence bill
- OSDH reports 98 active COVID cases in LeFlore County, still 103 deaths from virus
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'A Christmas Story the Musical' this weekend
- Talihina's CNIT, two other basketball tourneys to see key matchups with area teams
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Round 1 scores
- Parker, Pocola come through in clutch, beat Howe for Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament title
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Day 2: Howe, Pocola girls rout foes to meet in final
- Pocola girls second, Howe and Whitesboro girls fourth, Indians sixth in rankings
- Talihina boys, Howe girls get top seeds JH LeFlore County Basketball Tournament
- LeFlore County Detention Center inmate found deceased Saturday
- Local law enforcement responds to active shooter call at Antlers High School
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.