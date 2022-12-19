STEPHEN NEWMAN

A 36-year-old male has been sentenced to prison on one charge of procuring obscene material, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported in a press release Monday afternoon.
Stephen Newman, 36, was arrested in November 2020 on a charge of procuring obscene material, which is a felony. On Nov. 22, Newman appeared in LeFlore County District Court and entered a plea of guilty.

