Friday of last week was a good day as I was requested to swear in Leland Walker as the newest member to Eastern Oklahoma State College’s Board of Regents.
What made this so special is the fact that Leland and I attended EOSC together many years ago. We were friends then and remained friends all these years. As I think back to all those years ago, who could have imagined that one of us would be swearing in the other as EOSC's newest Board of Regents member.
• • •
I also was invited to attend a ceremony celebrating the graduation of McAlester Regional Health Center Family Medicine Residency Program, Class of 2021. This class featured four outstanding individuals who are now going out and beginning to practice medicine. I believe that as these students are exposed to our rural lifestyles, they may choose to stay or relocate in similar surroundings. I believe this is a step in the right direction to obtaining more rural physicians.
• • •
My understanding is that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has plans to visit this district this week. I am always happy to welcome visitors from our larger cities to southeast Oklahoma to share with them all we have to offer.
• • •
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
• • •
