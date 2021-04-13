Talihina Chamber Bricks Campaign

The Talihina Chamber of Commerce is constructing a brick walkway with the bricks engraved with names, living or deceased, or businesses.

Photo by Vera Nelson/Talihina Chamber of Commerce

The Talihina Chamber has started the brick walkway, and it just needs some more bricks to finish it. Bricks sell regularly for $100 each, but during the Month of April, May and June, anyone can purchase one or more for 25 percent off, or $75, each. For additional information about the Talihina Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, call (918) 567-3434 or e-mail to chamber@talihinacc.com.

