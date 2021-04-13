The Talihina Chamber has started the brick walkway, and it just needs some more bricks to finish it. Bricks sell regularly for $100 each, but during the Month of April, May and June, anyone can purchase one or more for 25 percent off, or $75, each. For additional information about the Talihina Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, call (918) 567-3434 or e-mail to chamber@talihinacc.com.
Latest News
- Howe advances to LeFlore County Slow-PItch Tournament final, more Day 2 scores
- Talihina Chamber selling bricks walkway
- LeFlore County Conservation District active these days with many projects
- Streak of no COVID-19 cases confirmed, deaths reaches five days
- LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament: Pocola, Heavener win big on Day 1, more scores
- OSDH reports no new COVID-19 cases, deaths since Wednesday
- Howe couple enjoys fostering children
- Seven people injured in wreck in Heavener
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau Police Department seeks community help regarding shooting
- Spiro, Wister take winners bracket semifinals, more LCT baseball scores, schedule
- Seven people injured in wreck in Heavener
- Wister stands tall entering LCT baseball final
- April 6, 2021, Election Results
- Howe's Twyman named OCA basketball All-Stater
- Poteau High School band, choir do well at state competition
- Wister wins LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title
- Silver alert forTalihina man canceled two hours later after being found in Guthrie
- LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament bracket
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.