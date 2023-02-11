breaking
Talihina female, infant injured in Friday night single-automobile accident
- By David Seeley
A Talihina female and infant were injured in a single-automobile accident Friday night on U.S. 271.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Matthew Dyer, Kallie Hust, 28, from Talihina was going southbound on U.S. 271 in her 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.
