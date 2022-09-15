A Talihina woman lost her life in a two-automobile accident Wednesday afternoon in Lequire.
According to the report filed by McIntosh/Haskell County Detachment of Troop C Trooper Sean Haney, John Cosper, 55, of Wister was driving a 2019 Mack truck Wednesday afternoon eastbound on Oklahoma State Highway 31 in Haskell County.

