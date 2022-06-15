breaking
Talihina male teen loses life in ATV accident
An unidentified Talihina male teenager lost his life in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident June 7.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of troop D Trooper Fernando Cardenas, at approximately 3:25 p.m. June 7, the unidentified Talihina 15-year-old male was southbound on Williams Road, when his ATV departed the roadway to the left and struck a tree.
Cardenas' report said that the 15-year-old male was transported by a privately-owned vehicle to Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina with head injuries and listed in serious condition at that time. Then, the teenager was transported to an unknown hospital in Tulsa, where he passed on June 10 from his injuries.
According to Cardenas' report, the ATV had no seat belt.
Cardenas was aided at the scene of the accident by the Talihina Police Department.
