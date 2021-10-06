A Talihina man was severely injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night near Albion.
According to the report filed by Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Garrett Schulze, Talihina's Shaun Transue, 51, was driving northbound on U.S. 271. At approximately 10:34 p.m. Tuesday when he approximately was two miles north of Albion on U.S. 271, Transue's vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet pick-up, departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected, went into a broad slide across U.S. 271, rolling one-half time coming to a rest on its roof. Transue was ejected approximately 10 feet.
Schulze's report says the cause of the accident is still under investigation. Transue was not wearing his seat belt, nor did the pick-up's airbags deploy.
Transue was transported by AirEvac to Baptist Medical Center in Fort Smith, Ark., in critical condition with trunk internal injuries.
Schulze was aided at the accident scent by AirEvac, the Pushmataha County Sheriff's Department and Clayton Fire and Rescue.