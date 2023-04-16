breaking
Talihina man loses life in early Sunday morning accident
- By David Seeley
A Talihina man lost his life in an early Sunday morning accident in southwestern LeFlore County.
According to the report filed by Troop D Trooper Ty Wallace, Talihina's Anthony Brunson, 20, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.
