A Talihina man is still missing, according to LeFlore County Undersheriff Jim Craig.
Tanner McKosky, 25, has been missing “for approximately two to three weeks now. As of right now (Monday morning), he’s just a missing person,” Craig said.
Craig said the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, as well as other agencies, have looked into any and all leads.
“We’re following all leads we had,” he said. “We’ve had several. Officers have gone looked for him. They’ve employed some fire departments to out and help look, but there’s still nothing yet to show where he’s at. The OSBI (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation) are involved. They’ve been interviewing people for us also.”
According to the “Finding Tanner” Facebook Page, McKosky was last seen April 19 in Bengal, wearing gray jogging pants and no shirt.
For anyone with any information, call either the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department at (918) 647-3426 or the Latimer County Sheriff’s Department at (918) 465-2162.