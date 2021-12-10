Three local communities will be celebrating Christmas all day Saturday.
The Talihina Chamber of Commerce will have its Searching for Santa "Last Chance Ride" in downtown Talihina beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, with registration taking place at 9 a.m. at either the Talihina Chamber of Commerce office or the Talihina Rodeo Arena.
All street-legal utility terrain vehicle, other common-type of vehicles and walking groups are welcome to participate on a hay ride to enjoy the Christmas Trail. There will be a $200 cash prize drawing at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Talihina Rodeo Arena.
Half the proceeds raised will go to help support the Talihina Chamber of Commerce's Angel Tree Program.
Also throughout the day is slated to be the December Talimena Trade Day across the street from Subway on Dallas Street.
The Panama Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Parade entry registration will begin at 4:30 p.m., and all entries must be decorated and no more than two riders per four-wheeler. The parade will begin and end at the old rock gym, which will be followed by the Christmas tree lighting outside the old rock gym.
The Wister Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.