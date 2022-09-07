The LeFlore County Historical Society is having its annual Taste of LeFlore County, which will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
Step back in time to the “Roaring ’20s” and dress in clothing of the time, enjoy some great food visit with friends and enjoy the outdoor atmosphere, with dinner in the street. This is one event you won’t want to miss as you will get to sample food prepared by local restaurants, individuals and churches.
It’s so much more than just a giant pot luck or old time pie social. There will be an award for the best costume as well as a plaque presentation celebrating the Lowrey Building being on the National Registry of Historic Places, a drawing for a quilt and, of course, food, fun and fellowship.
Advance tickets are available at the LeFlore County Historical Society at 303 Dewey Avenue or by calling (918) 647-9330.
Ticket costs are advance tickets for $20 and tickets at the door are $25. Table sponsorships are available for $200.
Table sponsors receive eight tickets and get advertising for the business on their table and listed in the program and all other publications about the event.