The LeFlore County Historical Society is having its annual Taste of LeFlore County, which will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11.

Step back in time to the “Roaring ’20s” and dress in clothing of the time, enjoy some great food visit with friends and enjoy the outdoor atmosphere, with dinner in the street.  This is one event you won’t want to miss as you will get to sample food prepared by local restaurants, individuals and churches.

