TYRELL McNATT

The LeFlore County Historical Society is pleased to announce that chef Tyrell McNatt of Kiamichi Tech-Poteau Campus will be providing one of the many dishes that will be prepared for The Taste of LeFlore County, which will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
McNatt attended Culinary Arts School at Oklahoma State University-Okmulgee from 1996-98.

