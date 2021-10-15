A Texas male lost his life in a single-automobile accident Friday morning south of Big Cedar.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Michael Scantling, Darreck Foreman, 47, of Texas City, Texas, was driving his 2014 Freightliner northbound on U.S. 259 when at approximately 9:20 a.m. when he was three miles south of Big Cedar he lost control on a curve and rolled one-quarter of a full roll with the vehicle coming to a rest on its side.
Scantling's report said that Foreman was pronounced dead at the scene with head and trunk-internal injuries. The medical examiner shortly thereafter reported to the scene. Foreman's body was transported by Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
According to Scantling's report, the cause of the accident was speed, but it's not been determined at this time what Foreman's condition was. Scantling's report said Foreman's condition is still under investigation. Foreman was not wearing his seat belt, according to Scantling's report, which also said the vehicle did not have airbags.
Scantling was aided at the scene by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Size and Weights Division Trooper Steven Moreland and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department.