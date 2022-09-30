breaking
Texas man loses life in motorcycle accident near Albion
A Texas man lost his life in a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon near Albion.
According to the report filed by Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Deron Brown, Harris Goodwyn, 61, from Lindale, Texas, was driving his 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Indian Highway. When he got to 3.5 miles north of Riley/Donica Road, he departed the roadway to the right and impacted the ground.
