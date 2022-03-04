BIG BAD MUSICAL

Cast members rehearse one of the music numbers of Good Times Community Theater Group's "The Big Bad Musical" Thursday night at Pansy Kidd Middle School. The production will hit the stage at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at PKMS

Photo by John Sullivan
Good Times Community Theater Group will have its first 2022 production this weekend with "The Big Bad Musical" at the Pansy Kidd Middle School auditorium. Show times will be 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.
"'Elf' was our last production, so this will be our first production of the new year," said Moriah Midgley, who is the co-director with Caleb Dolan. "We're excited about that. We're breaking open the new year."
For anyone who likes courtroom drama, this weekend's production will be right up their alley.
"It's about the Big Bad Wolf, who's on trial," Midgley said. "There are a bunch of little fairy tale creatures in it. We have 22 kids, and they age from 5 to 15. We have been working on this for six weeks. It's gone by super fast."
This play had a unique twist to it that features audience participation.
"It actually has three endings, which is really cool," Midgley said. "The audiences will get to decide whether the Big Bad Wolf is guilty, innocent or there could be a hung jury. That decides what our ending is. That's very rare."
However, just like most everything last month, February's visits by Ol' Man Winter played some havoc with rehearsals.
"We had to miss almost two weeks. It was crazy. We did a lot of encouraging to work at home and make sure they know their lines. We sent out videos."

