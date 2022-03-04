featured
'The Big Bad Musical' hits the stage this weekend
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Good Times Community Theater Group will have its first 2022 production this weekend with "The Big Bad Musical" at the Pansy Kidd Middle School auditorium. Show times will be 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.
"'Elf' was our last production, so this will be our first production of the new year," said Moriah Midgley, who is the co-director with Caleb Dolan. "We're excited about that. We're breaking open the new year."
For anyone who likes courtroom drama, this weekend's production will be right up their alley.
"It's about the Big Bad Wolf, who's on trial," Midgley said. "There are a bunch of little fairy tale creatures in it. We have 22 kids, and they age from 5 to 15. We have been working on this for six weeks. It's gone by super fast."
This play had a unique twist to it that features audience participation.
"It actually has three endings, which is really cool," Midgley said. "The audiences will get to decide whether the Big Bad Wolf is guilty, innocent or there could be a hung jury. That decides what our ending is. That's very rare."
However, just like most everything last month, February's visits by Ol' Man Winter played some havoc with rehearsals.
"We had to miss almost two weeks. It was crazy. We did a lot of encouraging to work at home and make sure they know their lines. We sent out videos."
Recommended for you
Latest News
- CASC softball sweeps doubleheader vs. Coffeyville
- 'The Big Bad Musical' hits the stage this weekend
- Review: Gloomy nights for the Dark Knight in ‘The Batman’
- Misconceptions abound when it comes to donating blood; blood drives Saturday at Walmart, Tuesday at Reynolds Center
- Whitesboro, Buffalo Valley knock off Duke to advance at state, more area playoffs
- Active COVID cases drop in county, but two more deaths reported
- Budget Board approves end-of-month appropriations; Erroneous Board approves 16 assessments
- 2022 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show Results
Popular Content
Articles
- Good news from Oklahoma Tax Commission
- Whitesboro girls, BV boys on brink in area playoffs; Poteau girls survive in regionals, more basketball playoffs
- Cameron baseball, softball open season with wins
- Whitesboro girls, BV boys make state; Pocola teams, Howe girls win regional titles
- March sports calendar
- Whitesboro, Buffalo Valley knock off Duke to advance at state, more area playoffs
- Choctaw Nation anxious to participate in FAA's Emerging Aviation Program
- UPDATE: Ice forces basketball playoff postponement until Saturday
- LeFlore County fugitive caught in McAlester
- Panama High School student arrested after threatening post
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.