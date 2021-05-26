I can “see the end of the runway.” This is a quote that pretty well sums up this legislative session. As I write this, we are days away from “sine die,” which is required by law to be the last Friday in May — this Friday in this case.
As I look back on this session, I believe education has been front and center. We passed several bills relating to funding as well as student transfers. I believe we will have some positive outcomes in years to come.
On the budget, we were able to fund all agencies as well as put $800 million into savings — lessons learned from this past year. I believe Oklahoma’s economy is on course for a full rebound, something many states cannot lay claim to. Now, if we can get our employees back to work.
Barbara Helmert who served as Latimer County’s Election Board secretary for the past 32 years is retiring at the end of this month. Barbara is a longtime family friend and will be missed by all. We welcome Karen Ford to her new position, Karen and her husband John are longtime public servants, and I’m sure she will be excellent in this new role.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached by e-mail at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7381.
