The most important person in the world
- By Andy and Renie Bowman
“I hate this. I don’t want to have to go through this!”
I don’t blame you for feeling that, but sometimes, maybe you need ‘this.' Maybe, it’s going to prepare you for something that is coming your way — even years from now — or, just maybe, it is to shape you into becoming a better person. Truth is, your Creator knows you and knows exactly what’s needed in your life.
