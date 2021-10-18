The Pines of Poteau, a substance abuse and recovery facility, which opened Sept. 1, is already quite busy, according to Health and Wellness Center/The Pines at Poteau Marketing Director Connie Olcott.
“The Pines at Poteau is a 40-bed substance abuse and recovery facility,” Olcott said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. “The Pines of Poteau sits on 35.6 acres of land on Tarby Road. It has a beautiful pond on it that we’re getting ready to do some work on. It has 20 units that are little cottages that are fully efficient. They’re like an apartment. It will house two patients. They each have their own bedroom and will share a common living space, dining room, kitchen, TV room and a bathroom. We have already got some patients already utilizing our services. They have access to 24-hour counselors and the nursing staff. We take pride in that because we want to help them recover. We are currently taking males age 18-plus. We’re very excited to have it.”