The Pines at Poteau, a substance abuse, disorder and recovery/rehabilitation center through the Health and Wellness Center, had its grand opening Tuesday.
Both Poteau Mayor Scotty White and Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages mentioned in their speeches about how this was a mastermind plan by late Poteau Mayor Jeff Shockley. In fact, a memorial bench dedicated in Shockley’s memory will be placed on the grounds of the center near the pond in which he and his son would frequently fish. Shockley’s widow and new Poteau City Council member Connie Shockley and family were present for the dedication.
The facility will have 20 cottages that can house 40 male patients/clients who are ages 18 and older.