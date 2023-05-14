BOWMANS
Ducks and people. You begin comparing male and female ducks to us human counterparts, and you will find a drastic difference — and I’m not referring to our non-webbed feet and wings.
One cold morning, we bundled ourselves up in warm jackets and began the one-mile walking trail that encircled a little local lake. Outdoors walking versus an exercise machine in a stuffy hotel exercise room? No contest.

Tags

Recommended for you