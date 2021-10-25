Kiamichi Tech-Poteau Campus Director Michael Culwell told members of the Poteau Rotary Club for the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Oct. 13 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center that things are going well at his education institution.
“Last year, we served 375 students on the Poteau and Spiro campuses,” Culwell said.
Kiamichi Tech continues to reach out to local potential future students.
“I’ve been going out to all the partner schools that we serve and giving this information to all the boards of education,” Culwell said. “The report I go over with them is just specific to their (respective) high school.”