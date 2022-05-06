Extroverts — you likely wake up and crave to “just be around somebody today.” You need that in-the-same-room-with-me feeling that only real human bodies can give. Extended alone time gives you a lonely, ‘left-out-of-the-loop’ emotion within. Pure happiness for some extroverts? A video blasting away, friends talking in that same room and food and drink available to all.
Introverts — almost the opposite needs in their life. They would rather sit on a bed of angry ants with a book in hand than have to endure crowded, noisy rooms for a long time. They just need to simply be alone — for at least a little while.
Unfortunately, as life seems to like to play cruel jokes on us, these polar opposites seem to attract and marry, and then they can end up spending years glaring at each other with one thought on their brains — “What in the heck happened to you?! I thought you knew me and what I wanted in life.”
If some open and honest conversation doesn’t begin, and real soon, a wall begins to build, and I ain’t talking about a fortress that protects their union. This wall between them gets thicker and stronger with every misunderstanding too many times — completely blocking communication and, finally, causing the plaintive feeling, “I don’t really know why, but I just don’t care for my spouse any more. I think I need out.”
So, spouses, start talking before that bad ending, but first, begin with real soul-searching for what you are needing in your marriage — and then blurt it out to your spouse. Who does the same for you. Sounds scary? I imagine it does, especially if you have never done that before — just opening up and letting your true feelings fall out your mouth and into the ears of the one who has the power to hurt you.
However, that is exactly what needs to happen, so that the extrovert spouse can finally understand why their introvert spouse rarely agrees to have the whole gang over for a fun evening. Why natural introverts invariably find a quiet hidey hole in a side room when they are forced to suffer thru someone else’s party, and why their spouse dreads hearing the words, “Just stay home tonight and watch TV with me — for one lousy night, can’tcha?!”
Folks, if you find yourself in some of this, do your relationship a big favor. Get honest, and tell your partner what you are feeling. Then listen, and try to understand their point of view. Then, gasp!! start working on a compromise that will work for both of you.
Neither of you are wrong in your need of alone time, or in your need for people. You are just made differently by your Creator. Remember, He never makes any mistakes when He creates a person. Or as the famous singer Ethel Waters once said, “God don’t make no junk.”
• • •
Andy E. Bowman has been a Southern Baptist pastor in Oklahoma and Florida for more than 30 years. Recently medically retired from that field, he and his wife Renie now author the column "Coffeetime with Brother Andy," writing on currently relevant topics from a conservative and humorous viewpoint. The new “Coffeetime With Andy and Renie Podcast” can be found at www.coffeetimecolumn.com or your favorite podcaster site.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Think you married wrong?
- A slow legislative week at the Capitol
- Movies love a comeback story. This summer, it’s their turn
- CASC graduation planned Saturday
- Spiro Mounds to have birthday bash, Archaeology Day on Saturday
- Pocola's Nelke wins 2A golf state championship
- Review: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ gets weirder, scarier, messier
- OSU Extension Office administrator retires after 35 years on the job
Popular Content
Articles
- Pocola's Nelke leads Class 2A state tournament
- Howe's softball state, Wister, Spiro baseball regionals postponed
- LeFlore comebacks signify greatest magic of softball regionals
- Pocola wins first slow-pitch state title in 15 years
- New Poteau City Councilman sworn in at Monday night's meeting
- May sports calendar for LeFlore County area
- LeFlore County candidates file for offices
- Poteau City Council to deal with property issues in Monday night's meeting
- Wister's Donaho signs with OKWU for softball
- Friday baseball, softball playoff roundup, slow-pitch state schedule
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.