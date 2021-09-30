There will be three Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives coming up within the next two weeks.
There will be a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Friday in the Poteau Walmart parking lot on the OBI Bloodmobile, followed by the Daniel Culley Memorial Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wister Fire Department.
Then there will be one from 12:15-4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) office on South Broadway in Poteau.
While walk-ins will be accepted, it is prefered that donors for either blood or convalescent plasma donations call to make appointments.
Appointments for donating blood may be made by calling (877) 340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org.
To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or go e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.