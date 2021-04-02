The Oklahoma Blood Institute will have three blood drives this month in LeFlore County. The first one will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Walmart parking lot. The second one will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wister High School. The third one will be from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. April 15 at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
To make an appointment for blood donations, calling (877) 340-8777 or go online to www.obi.org. To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.