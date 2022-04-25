featured
Three Dog Night' still providing nostalgia, fantastic music
- By Barbara Dewailley PDN History Columnist
-
-
- Comments
For those of us of a certain age, a band called "Three Dog Night" was a big part of our young life.
Recently, River Spirit Casino in Tulsa was the site of one of the band's concerts, and it was a great night of nostalgia and fantastic music.
The band performed for about 90 minutes and sang most of its hits, including "One," "Mama Told Me Not to Come," and "Joy to the World."
From 1969-1975, the group had 21 top 40 hits with three of those being No. 1 hits. Yet, despite these facts, the band isn't in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Three Dog Night' still providing nostalgia, fantastic music
- Sean Miller Pages for Rep. Rick West
- LeFlore County native embracing role as OSDH Interim Commissioner
- Upcoming Class B-4A baseball playoff schedule: Red Oak hosts regional, six 2A-4A teams host districts/bi-districts
- Pocola, Wister, Whitesboro softball get home regionals
- Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
- Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself
- Cameron wins district title, more area baseball
Popular Content
Articles
- Softball district playoffs: Wister, Howe, LeFlore win; McCurtain ousts Cameron on walk-off
- Pirates return home after loss in fight for playoff position; District 4A-8, 3A-7 standings
- Heavener, Pocola, Whitesboro, BV win softball districts
- Howe, Cameron archery fundraisers for nationals
- Former Mainstreet Matters director arrested on obscene material charge
- Cameron wins district title, more area baseball
- Boys and Girls Club purchase new home last week
- Panama woman loses life in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
- Heavener's Adam Gavina signs with CASC for cross-country
- Upcoming Class B-4A baseball playoff schedule: Red Oak hosts regional, six 2A-4A teams host districts/bi-districts
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.