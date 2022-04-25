THREE DOG NIGHT
The legendary band “Three Dog Night” recently had a performance at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.
Photo Courtesy Barbara Dewailley
For those of us of a certain age, a band called "Three Dog Night" was a big part of our young life.
Recently, River Spirit Casino in Tulsa was the site of one of the band's concerts, and it was a great night of nostalgia and fantastic music.
The band performed for about 90 minutes and sang most of its hits, including "One," "Mama Told Me Not to Come," and "Joy to the World."
From 1969-1975, the group had 21 top 40 hits with three of those being No. 1 hits. Yet, despite these facts, the band isn't in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

