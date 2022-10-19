Three Georgia children lost their lives in a single-automobile accident Wednesday morning south of Big Cedar.
According to the report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit Trooper Tim Baker, Christopher O. Britford, 37, from Tuscaloosa, Ala., was driving his 2017 Volvo truck on U.S. 259 3.4 miles south of Big Cedar when the accident occurred at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you