Three male suspects were arrested Thursday regarding the case of the death of a woman from Fort Smith, Ark.
The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department was aided by the Poteau Police Department and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with the investigation after 40-year-old Tara Leigh Strozier was found Thursday in a pond near Rock Island.
According to the OSBI's report, on July 19, the Fort Smith Police Department listed Strozier as a missing person. Strozier was last known to be driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with Florida license plates. Fort Smith Police requested the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office assistance after information indicated Strozier was possibly last seen in the Cameron area.
Last Saturday, the OSBI report said a black Volkswagen Jetta was found abandoned in a private drive located in Cameron. The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department suspected foul play after the car was located without any sign of Strozier. On Monday, the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department requested OSBI investigative assistance.
According to the OSBI report, authorities believe Strozier was tortured at an unoccupied mobile home off Neblett Ridge Road in Cameron before being murdered by the pond near Rock Island, based on the joint investigation.
Authorities have identified three suspects in the disappearance and murder of Strozier — Alex Nathaniel Davis (30), Austin Johnson (23) and Kaelin Hutchinson (24). On Thursday, Davis admitted to killing Strozier while Johnson was present. After she was killed by the pond, they weighed her body down and threw her into the pond. Strozier’s body was found around 5:18 p.m. Thursday.
Davis, Johnson and Hutchinson were all arrested Thursday and booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center. Davis is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Johnson is also facing a first-degree murder charge, and Hutchinson is charged with obstruction of an officer(s).