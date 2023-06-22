The cause of a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:54 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 271, approximately 3.1 miles from Talihina, is being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Brandon Battiest, 28, of Talihina was driving a 2013 Dodge Journey when it crossed the center line and ran head-on into a 2005 KW dump truck driven by Jimmy Adams, 47, also of Talihina.

Recommended for you