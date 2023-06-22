The cause of a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:54 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 271, approximately 3.1 miles from Talihina, is being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Brandon Battiest, 28, of Talihina was driving a 2013 Dodge Journey when it crossed the center line and ran head-on into a 2005 KW dump truck driven by Jimmy Adams, 47, also of Talihina.
Battiest was transported to Baptist Health in Fort Smith, Ark., with head and arm injuries, where he was treated and released.
Sylvia Lawrence, 24, of Wilburton was a passenger in Battiest’s vehicle. She was transported to the Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina with back injuries. She also was treated and released.
Adams was transported to the Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina where he was treated for leg injuries.
Battiest was heading south while Adams was traveling north. After the collision, Battiest’s vehicle continued south before departing the road to the right and rolling one time. Adams’ truck continued going north, before departing the road to the left, striking a tree and catching on fire.
Seat belts were equipped in both vehicles. Battiest was the only occupant using a seat belt.
The accident was investigated by Trooper Blake Palmer, who was assisted by the Talihina Fire Department, LeFlore County Emergency Medical Service (EMS), LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department and the Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police.